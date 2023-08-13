Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is rolling out community examples on iOS beta. With this feature, beta users will now be provided with some examples of how to create a community on WhatsApp, reports WABetaInfo.

READ MORE WhatsApp brings interesting change for iPhone users

The shortcut redirects users to an official FAQ that gives them some instructions and tips about community creation, the ability to add groups to the community, and how to reach community members by sharing updates using the special community announcement group.

READ MORE WhatsApp rolls out update to fix emoji keyboard crashes on Android beta app

This feature aims to encourage more users to create a community. Community examples are currently available to some beta testers that install the latest update of WhatsApp beta for iOS from the TestFlight app, and are rolling out to more users over the coming days, the report said.

READ MORE WhatsApp expands rollout of new Community entry point in iOS app

In other news, WhatsApp has also released a bug-fix update to address an issue with the widget of the app on Android beta. According to WABetaInfo, after installing the previous update of WhatsApp beta for Android, many users reported about the widget of the app. Particularly, the widget was not loading and was not showing the list of the new incoming messages.

To avoid having to open the app every time, many users rely on the WhatsApp widget. Therefore, this bug was not very pleasant. Closing and restarting the call again did not fix the problem. “We can finally confirm that the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.17.13 version is a bug-fix update that addresses the mentioned issue, so you can finally start using the widget of the app without experiencing this bug,” the report said.

Earlier this month, the messaging platform released a bug-fix update to address an issue with the call quality on Android beta. Many users observed that the update had been installed automatically due to the Google Play Store’s auto-download settings.

WhatsApp also recently started to roll out an animated avatar feature on the iOS beta. Beta users can share the animated avatars with anyone as it is not required to use the beta version to be able to receive them. The animated avatars are expected to bring more life and personality to stickers, allowing for a better communication experience.

— IANS