WhatsApp releases bug fix update for issue with notifications on iOS

Some users had reported that they were facing an issue with receiving notifications on WhatsApp, preventing them from getting notified about new messages.

Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp has released a bug fix update for an issue with notifications on iOS. Some users had reported on Twitter that they were facing an issue with receiving notifications on WhatsApp, preventing them from getting notified about new messages, reports WABetaInfo. Also Read - WhatsApp rolls out 'groups in common' section within search bar for beta users

However, this issue seemed to be limited to the business application. The fix for notifications is available after installing the latest update of WhatsApp for iOS from the App Store, the report said. Also Read - WhatsApp working on new chat attachment menu for Android users

Meanwhile, last week it was reported that the messaging platform was rolling out a new “Boost Status” shortcut for businesses on Android and iOS beta which allows them to advertise their status updates on Facebook and Instagram. Also Read - WhatsApp may limit polls to only one choice for Android

The new feature allows businesses to forward status updates to the Facebook or Instagram application. Beta testers on the business app can edit the ad and the description, and can also choose how long it will run.

WhatsApp is also reportedly rolling out a new feature for some beta testers on Android and iOS which allows users to see a list of groups they have in common with the contact they are searching for. Beta users will see a new ‘Groups in common’ section when searching for contacts within the search bar. The new feature gives users more information when searching for contacts within the search bar.

— IANS

  • Published Date: March 20, 2023 10:03 PM IST
