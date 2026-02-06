WhatsApp may soon let you share status only with close friends, just like Instagram

WhatsApp seems to be quietly working on making status updates more private, and more personal. According to a recent report by WABetaInfo, the instant messaging app is developing a new feature that will allow you to create a “Close Friends” list specifically for status updates. Also Read: How to turn on post notifications for specific users on Instagram

If you’ve ever wished that only a select group could see certain photos or updates without tweaking privacy settings every time, this upcoming feature will make things simpler. Also Read: “Follow Indian law or exit”: Supreme Court warns WhatsApp and Meta over data use

What is the Close Friends feature?

As spotted in the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.26.5.13, you may soon get the option to handpick contacts they consider close friends and share status updates only with them. The feature is still under development, but early previews suggest that WhatsApp is focusing heavily on refining how you select and manage this list.

Once available, you will be able to choose contacts either directly from the status privacy settings or while posting a status update. This flexibility means you won’t have to jump between menus just to control who sees your content.

Another practical detail is that the close friends list won’t be permanent. You can add or remove contacts anytime, and the changes will apply to future status updates. However, there’s a small catch! iif someone has already seen a status shared with the list, removing them later won’t revoke that visibility.

WhatsApp is also expected to visually differentiate these updates. Contacts added to the close friends list may see a distinct colored ring around your profile photo, indicating that the status was shared with a limited audience.

Interestingly, this isn’t the only list-based feature in the pipeline. WhatsApp is also developing custom contact lists for status updates, allowing you to group people under personalised categories with names and emojis.

When will it roll out?

For now, the feature remains in development and hasn’t reached beta testers yet. WhatsApp is reportedly working on ensuring a smooth experience before expanding the test phase. Once ready, it will likely be rolled out to select beta users first for feedback before a wider release.