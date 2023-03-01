comscore WhatsApp might soon add newsletters in the Status tab for Android users
WhatsApp might soon introduce newsletters to Status tab on Android

WhatsApp status updates will be displayed in a horizontal layout similar to Instagram Stories.

  • WhatsApp users might be able to search for newsletters by username.
  • WhatsApp status updates will be displayed in a horizontal layout similar to Instagram Stories.
  • Users who create and subscribe to a newsletter will have their phone numbers hidden to prevent the disclosure of their identity.
Untitled design - 2023-03-01T101510.974

Image: Pexels

Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is reportedly redesigning its Status tab to include newsletters, for Android beta. The company is working on changing the Status tab by adding two different sections– status and newsletter, reports WABetaInfo. Also Read - WhatsApp is rolling out a 'Call Link' feature on Windows beta

WhatsApp to introduce newsletter in the Status tab

The important aspects of this newly designed section will be the incorporation of users’ subscribed newsletters directly into the status tab, as well as the capability to search for newsletters by username. Also Read - WhatsApp now lets you make stickers within its iOS app

Moreover, status updates will be displayed in a horizontal layout similar to Instagram Stories. Also Read - Meta is working on 'AI personas' for Instagram, Messenger and WhatsApp

Image: WABetaInfo

Users who create and subscribe to a newsletter will have their phone numbers hidden to prevent the disclosure of their identity.

Also, users will likely be able to control who they follow and no one else will be able to see that, the report said.

Last month, it was reported that the messaging platform was working on a new private newsletter feature, which will be a one-to-many tool for broadcasting information.

The report mentioned that the tool will likely be a new way to get useful updates from people or groups. The Status page is expected to include an optional section for newsletters that will be separated from private chats and does not compromise the end-to-end encryption of private messaging.

For the unversed, WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out a sticker maker tool on iOS, which will allow users to convert images into stickers. The sticker-making tool has been available on WhatsApp’s Windows app for quite a while, but this is the first such instance for a mobile app.

If the feature is available, the platform will instantly turn the image into a sticker that can be added to the user’s collection of stickers.

–With inputs from IANS

  • Published Date: March 1, 2023 11:27 AM IST
