Meta is working on a series of new updates for WhatsApp and the company is now testing a new feature in the beta version of the app.

WhatsApp is now rolling out a screen-sharing feature along with a new placement for tabs in the bottom navigation bar through the Google Play Beta Program. The feature is currently available to some beta testers only.

Under the new update, users can share their screens during a video call. The screen-sharing option will be available after placing the video call at the bottom of the screen. It is available in the call control view, which also allows users to mute the call, rotate the camera and end the call.

If a user decides to share his screen, everything on the screen will be recorded and shared with the participant of the call. It is worth noting that this feature may not be available on older versions of Android, and it may not work on large group calls and the participant may not receive the content of the screen in case they are using the outdated version of WhatsApp.

Users can stop screen sharing at any time and screen sharing is only enabled when they give their consent to share their screen.

What else?

In addition to this, WhatsApp has also changed the navigation bar. The new navigation bar is now placed at the bottom of the screen and tabs for Chats, Calls, Communities, and Status are also now available at the bottom.

WhatsApp is working on improving voice and video features in its app. Recently it has introduced changes in colour for missed calls in WhatsApp beta.

WhatsApp usernames

Meanwhile, according to reports, WhatsApp is developing a new feature that will allow users to pick unique usernames for their accounts. This is called "WhatsApp usernames".

With this feature, users will be able to opt for a unique and memorable username, instead of depending solely on phone numbers to identify contacts, according to WABetaInfo.

The company may also provide users with the ability to contact others by entering a username within the app without knowing their phone numbers.

The company is also working on adding a section for this feature in the app settings, specifically, WhatsApp Settings > Profile will have an option for this feature.

The report further said that by choosing a username, WhatsApp users can make their accounts more private.