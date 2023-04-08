WhatsApp s new feature will let you manage contacts within the app

comscore
News

WhatsApp is making it easier for users to manage their contacts: Here’s how

Apps

Meta is planning on making major changes to WhatsApp. One of these changes will make it easier for users to save new contacts.

Highlights

  • Meta is working on a new feature for WhatsApp.
  • This feature will let users manage their contacts from within WhatsApp.
  • This feature is available only to WhatsApp’s Android beta users.
WhatsApp

Meta is planning to make major changes to its messaging app, WhatsApp. In the past couple of months, reports have detailed a number of new features that the company is working on. The list not only includes the ability to share WhatsApp Status updates as Stories on Facebook, but it also includes a new Channels feature within the section that houses Status updates, and the ability to lock away certain chats for security. Now, a new report says that the messaging app is planning to make major changes to the way new contacts are saved on a user’s smartphone. Also Read - Apple releases iOS 16.4.1, iPadOS 16.4.1 with fixes for actively exploited vulnerabilities

As of now, when a user tries to save a new contact from WhatsApp on their smartphones, WhatsApp directs them to their phone’s Contacts app. This not only adds extra steps while saving a new contact, but it also distracts a user from an ongoing conversation and in some cases even lose the thread to the chat. WhatsApp wants to fix this. And so, the company is working on a new feature dubbed as ‘Manage Contacts within WhatsApp’. Also Read - WhatsApp's new feature will let you share status updates as Facebook Stories

The ‘Manage Contacts within WhatsApp‘ feature, as the name suggests will enable users to save new contacts and make changes to the existing ones without leaving WhatsApp’s platform. Also Read - iOS 17 to bring revamped Control Center and many other features

According to the screenshot of the feature shared by WABetaInfo, which actively report all the developments pertaining to the platform, shows that new feature will allow users to add contacts directly within the WhatsApp app, eliminating the need to switch app completely. The blog site also says that this feature will also let WhatsApp users to add unknown numbers to their contacts list when they contact them directly on the messaging platform without switching to the Contacts app.

However, there is a caveat. At the moment, the company is testing this feature with a limited set of users. So, only the users who have downloaded the beta version of WhatsApp’s mobile app on Android can access it. Interested users can open their contacts list within WhatsApp and select the New Contact’ option to see if they have got access to the feature. “…in case the section shown in the screenshot appears, it means you can already add contacts without leaving WhatsApp,” the blog site says.

  • Published Date: April 8, 2023 7:07 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Most Popular

WhatsApp s new feature will let you manage contacts within the app

Google is shutting down Dropcam, Nest Secure in 2024

Google will no longer support third-party smart displays

Vodafone Idea rolls out Rs 181 plan: Check benefits

Unable to like, retweet Substack links? This could be the reason

Hello Mumbai: Tech experts hail Apple's decision to open its first retail store in India

Google Brings Its Popular Search 'Topic Filters' Feature To Desktop Users - Watch Video

Enpass vs Bitwarden: Which One Is Better In 2023? - Watch Video

Tecno to launch a flip phone, more premium phones in 2023: Tecno India CEO

IPL 2023 live streaming: Who offers the best 3GB data plan

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Google's Nearby Share feature Now Available On Windows

Tech Updates/ launch

Google's Nearby Share feature Now Available On Windows
Google Flights Now Offers a Price-Guarantee Booking Feature

Tech Updates/ launch

Google Flights Now Offers a Price-Guarantee Booking Feature
Meta removes 28 million pieces of bad content from Facebook and Instagram in India

Tech Updates/ launch

Meta removes 28 million pieces of bad content from Facebook and Instagram in India
Google rolled out Topic Filters feature to the desktop version of Google Search

Tech Updates/ launch

Google rolled out Topic Filters feature to the desktop version of Google Search