WhatsApp s new feature will let you manage contacts within the app

Meta is planning to make major changes to its messaging app, WhatsApp. In the past couple of months, reports have detailed a number of new features that the company is working on. The list not only includes the ability to share WhatsApp Status updates as Stories on Facebook, but it also includes a new Channels feature within the section that houses Status updates, and the ability to lock away certain chats for security. Now, a new report says that the messaging app is planning to make major changes to the way new contacts are saved on a user’s smartphone. Also Read - Apple releases iOS 16.4.1, iPadOS 16.4.1 with fixes for actively exploited vulnerabilities

As of now, when a user tries to save a new contact from WhatsApp on their smartphones, WhatsApp directs them to their phone’s Contacts app. This not only adds extra steps while saving a new contact, but it also distracts a user from an ongoing conversation and in some cases even lose the thread to the chat. WhatsApp wants to fix this. And so, the company is working on a new feature dubbed as ‘Manage Contacts within WhatsApp’. Also Read - WhatsApp's new feature will let you share status updates as Facebook Stories

The ‘Manage Contacts within WhatsApp‘ feature, as the name suggests will enable users to save new contacts and make changes to the existing ones without leaving WhatsApp’s platform. Also Read - iOS 17 to bring revamped Control Center and many other features

According to the screenshot of the feature shared by WABetaInfo, which actively report all the developments pertaining to the platform, shows that new feature will allow users to add contacts directly within the WhatsApp app, eliminating the need to switch app completely. The blog site also says that this feature will also let WhatsApp users to add unknown numbers to their contacts list when they contact them directly on the messaging platform without switching to the Contacts app.

However, there is a caveat. At the moment, the company is testing this feature with a limited set of users. So, only the users who have downloaded the beta version of WhatsApp’s mobile app on Android can access it. Interested users can open their contacts list within WhatsApp and select the New Contact’ option to see if they have got access to the feature. “…in case the section shown in the screenshot appears, it means you can already add contacts without leaving WhatsApp,” the blog site says.