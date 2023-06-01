WhatsApp has introduced many new updates in its app lately. These updates are mostly new features that other apps like Telegram and Signal already have. However, the Meta-owned instant messaging platform is now making some design changes to its app too. Also Read - WhatsApp launches Global Security Centre to help users protect themselves against spammers

The company is developing a new setting page for the app with Material Design 3 switches. WhatsApp Android app beta v2.23.10.6 will get new Material You toggles, as per WABetaInfo. Also Read - Instagram testing new personalisation control for users, transparency tools for creators

These new toggles are not released to beta testers yet, but they will be available with a future version update. WhatsApp could also make minor adjustments to the toggles’ design before the public rollout. Also Read - Facebook users put on alert over new 'Look who just died' scam

The switch has a light grey border and marks when it is off. On turning it on, the border goes away, and the switch’s body is filled in with WhatsApp’s green colour, while the mark becomes dark grey. The look could change a little when the light mode is on.

WhatsApp has recently introduced a new navigation bar for beta testers. It has moved the navigation bar to the bottom of the screen. The bottom navigation bar has tabs for Chats, Calls, Communities, and Status now.

WhatsApp screen sharing feature

WhatsApp is testing a screen-sharing feature along with a new location for tabs in the bottom navigation bar through the Google Play Beta Program.

The feature is only available to some beta testers right now. With the new update, users can share their screens during a video call. The screen-sharing option will be at the bottom of the screen after starting the video call. It is in the call control view, which also lets users mute the call, switch the camera and end the call. When a user chooses to share their screen, everything on the screen will be captured and shared with the person on the call.

It is important to note that this feature may not work on older versions of Android, and it may not be possible on large group calls and the person may not see the content of the screen if they are using an old version of WhatsApp. Users can stop screen sharing whenever they want and screen sharing only happens when they agree to share their screen.

Meanwhile, according to reports, WhatsApp is developing a new feature that will allow users to pick unique usernames for their accounts. This is called “WhatsApp usernames”. With this feature, users will be able to opt for a unique and memorable username.