WhatsApp beta users on iOS and Android can now keep messages from disappearing. The kept messages will be available in the "Kept messages" section in Settings.

  • WhatsApp was rumored to bring a feature that lets users keep messages from disappearing.
  • Beta users of the platform can finally use the "Kept messages" feature.
  • The feature will soon be available for everyone on iOS and Android.
Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out a new feature, which will allow users to keep messages from disappearing on iOS and Android beta. Also Read - Don’t Like Texting? ChatGPT Can Now Reply WhatsApp Messages For You - Watch Video

This feature is rolled out to some beta testers after installing the latest beta version of the application from the Play Store and the TestFlight app, reports WABetaInfo. Also Read - Almost 95 percent WhatsApp users in India receive pesky messages daily

With the new feature, beta testers can now prevent the expiration of certain disappearing messages by using the “Keep” option. Also Read - WhatsApp might roll out a new private newsletter tool: Report

Kept messages are marked with a bookmark icon within the chat bubble and they are also listed within the “kept messages” section. Moreover, users in the conversation will still be able to control this feature.

Users can unkeep messages in the chat by using the “unkeep” option, however, the group admins might be the only people with the ability to keep a message from disappearing if they have restricted who can edit the group info.

The ability to keep messages from disappearing is currently available to some beta testers, and is expected to roll out to even more users over the coming days, the report said.

— IANS

  • Published Date: February 26, 2023 6:06 PM IST
