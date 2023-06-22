Uber cuts jobs in recruitment department, affecting 200 employees

Uber Technologies said on Wednesday it was cutting 200 jobs in its recruitment division amid plans to keep the staff count flat through the year and streamline costs. Also Read - Uber now lets you book flight tickets from its app, but not everyone can use it

The reductions affect less than 1 percent of Uber's 32,700-strong global workforce and follow the ride-share company laying off 150 employees in its freight services division earlier this year. The latest cuts account for 35 percent of Uber's recruiting team, according to the Wall Street Journal, which first reported the development earlier in the day. There is no information on whether or not this layoff affects Uber employees in India.

Uber trimmed its staff count by 17 percent at the start of the pandemic in mid-2020 and has implemented smaller cuts than chief rival Lyft in recent months. Lyft, under new CEO David Risher, laid off roughly 26 percent of its total workforce in April and about 700 employees late last year, as it struggled to protect margins in the race to capture more market share from bigger rival Uber.

Uber said in May it was on track to post operating income profitability this year and that it was keeping its workforce flat after headcount fell sequentially in the March quarter.

Meanwhile, Uber has launched some new features for riders in India. It recently launched an Audio Seatbelt Reminder functionality to encourage riders to fasten their seatbelts before the ride starts. Uber explained that when a rider books a trip and enters the vehicle, the driver’s phone will send an audio prompt urging the passenger to “please use rear seat belts for your safety.” At the same time, the rider gets a notification on their phone from the Uber app, asking them to do the same before the trip begins.

“We are delighted to bring the Audio Seatbelt Reminder to Hyderabad. We believe that this new feature will be an effective way to encourage riders to wear their seat belts, and we are excited to see the positive impact it will have on road safety in Hyderabad,” Sooraj Nair, Head of Safety Operations, Uber India and South Asia, said in a statement.

— Written with inputs from Reuters