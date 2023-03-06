Twitter may soon let you post tweets of up to 10,000 characters

Twitter CEO Elon Musk on Monday said that the microblogging platform will “soon” extend “longform tweets” to 10,000 characters. When YouTuber @ThePrimeagen, who posts videos related to coding, asked Musk, “the dev community and I were wondering if you could add code blocks to tweets?” Also Read - Twitter will remove high-security login method from your account if you're not paying for Blue

Musk replied: “As an attachment? How many chars? We are extending long-form tweets to 10k soon.” Also Read - Twitter becomes first social media platform to allow marijuana ads

Several users expressed their thoughts on Twitter CEO’s post. While one user said, “You’re a crazy man lmao,” another commented, “!! Wow! That’s really good news. Actual microblogging!” Also Read - Elon Musk says that he might step down as Twitter CEO by the end of 2023

Last month, the company announced that Blue subscribers in the US can post long tweets of up to 4,000 characters on the platform. Only Blue subscribers can post longer tweets, but non-subscribers can read, reply, retweet and quote tweets to them.

Earlier, tweets were limited to only 280 characters, which still applies to non-subscribers. The 280-character limit was an upgrade over the original limit of 140 characters, which was Twitter’s unique feature. When the character limit was increased, several users criticised the move, saying it will make Twitter lose its identity.

Meanwhile, Musk had said that the micro-blogging platform is “spinning up subscriptions” so that users can “charge” their followers for specific content. But this new feature is meant for Twitter Blue subscribers only. Users who are not paying to access Twitter will be stuck to the regular Twitter without any additional features. In India, the Twitter Blue subscription costs Rs 900 per month and gives you all those new features, as well as the blue tick next to your profile name.

— Written with inputs from IANS