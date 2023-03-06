comscore Twitter may soon let you post tweets of up to 10,000 characters
News

Twitter may soon let you post tweets of up to 10,000 characters

Apps

Last month, Twitter announced that Blue subscribers in the US can post long tweets of up to 4,000 characters on the platform.

Highlights

  • Twitter is working on giving users the ability to post tweets of up to 10,000 characters.
  • This long-form tweet feature is likely to be limited to Twitter Blue subscribers.
  • Twitter Blue subscription costs Rs 900 per month in India.
Twitter blue

Twitter CEO Elon Musk on Monday said that the microblogging platform will “soon” extend “longform tweets” to 10,000 characters. When YouTuber @ThePrimeagen, who posts videos related to coding, asked Musk, “the dev community and I were wondering if you could add code blocks to tweets?” Also Read - Twitter will remove high-security login method from your account if you're not paying for Blue

Musk replied: “As an attachment? How many chars? We are extending long-form tweets to 10k soon.” Also Read - Twitter becomes first social media platform to allow marijuana ads

Several users expressed their thoughts on Twitter CEO’s post. While one user said, “You’re a crazy man lmao,” another commented, “!! Wow! That’s really good news. Actual microblogging!” Also Read - Elon Musk says that he might step down as Twitter CEO by the end of 2023

Last month, the company announced that Blue subscribers in the US can post long tweets of up to 4,000 characters on the platform. Only Blue subscribers can post longer tweets, but non-subscribers can read, reply, retweet and quote tweets to them.

Earlier, tweets were limited to only 280 characters, which still applies to non-subscribers. The 280-character limit was an upgrade over the original limit of 140 characters, which was Twitter’s unique feature. When the character limit was increased, several users criticised the move, saying it will make Twitter lose its identity.

Meanwhile, Musk had said that the micro-blogging platform is “spinning up subscriptions” so that users can “charge” their followers for specific content. But this new feature is meant for Twitter Blue subscribers only. Users who are not paying to access Twitter will be stuck to the regular Twitter without any additional features. In India, the Twitter Blue subscription costs Rs 900 per month and gives you all those new features, as well as the blue tick next to your profile name.

— Written with inputs from IANS

  • Published Date: March 6, 2023 9:50 AM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Most Popular

Twitter may soon let you post tweets of up to 10,000 characters

Nothing might soon launch its first-ever speaker: Report

Karnataka govt 'disappointed' over Foxconn's statement denying any MoU with India

Data Protection Bill is being readied to be approved by Parliament

Apple supplier Foxconn seeks India's cooperation with of EVs and chips

Qualcomm to offer satellite connectivity in all its chips starting 2023

How To Get Verified On Instagram With Less Than 1000 Followers - Watch Video

Realme may not launch a foldable phone, but a Flip may be considered: Interview

UPI Lite to be available on iOS in the two-three weeks: Paytm's Shreyas Srinivasan

HMD Global to launch new C-series smartphones in India soon

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Lenovo Showcases Laptop, Smartphone With Rollable Displays

Tech Updates/Launch

Lenovo Showcases Laptop, Smartphone With Rollable Displays
Instagram Now Lets Users Post GIFs In Comments - Watch Video

Features

Instagram Now Lets Users Post GIFs In Comments - Watch Video
Netflix Password Sharing Is Ending Soon, Here's What You Should Know - Watch Video

Features

Netflix Password Sharing Is Ending Soon, Here's What You Should Know - Watch Video
OPPO Find N2 Flip Global Launched, Know Price And Specifications - Watch Video

Tech Updates/ launch

OPPO Find N2 Flip Global Launched, Know Price And Specifications - Watch Video