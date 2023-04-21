comscore
News

Twitter Legacy Blue ticks finally disappear

Apps

All legacy verification checkmarks have gone as devised by Twitter Boss Elon Musk.

Highlights

  • Twitter has removed all legacy checkmarks on the platform.
  • Some celebrity Blue ticks still retain as Musk himself is paying for them.
  • Twitter Blue subscription gets you the verified Blue tick for Rs 900 per month on mobile.
Twitter-Blue-Tick

Chaos prevailed on Twitter on Friday when Elon Musk finally removed all legacy verified accounts with Blue check marks but allowed some celebrities to retain it. Also Read - Twitter rival Koo fires 30 percent staffers amid global slowdown

In India, one has to shell out Rs 900 a month (or Rs 9,400 a year) to get Blue Verified status. Also Read - Elon Musk threatens to sue Microsoft as it drops Twitter from its advertising platform

As more than 4 lakh legacy verified users bid goodbye to the Blue check marks, some celebrities have been offered a complimentary Twitter Blue subscription “on behalf of Musk”. Also Read - Twitter promises to remove legacy blue ticks starting April 20

“I am paying for a few personally,” said Musk. “Just William Shatner, LeBron James and Stephen King,” he added.

Stephen King tweeted: “My Twitter account says I’ve subscribed to Twitter Blue. I haven’t. My Twitter account says I’ve given a phone number. I haven’t”.

Musk replied: “You’re welcome namaste.”

The Pope got downgraded along with Beyonce, Kim Kardashian and Oprah Winfrey.

Rihanna and Taylor Swift still had Blue ticks but it was not sure if they bought it or Musk allowed those to remain.

“Me joining you all tomorrow unverified,” tweeted actress Halle Berry, indicating she is not going to pay Musk for the Blue badge.

Many other NBA players, like Stephen Curry, Zion Williamson, and Ja Morant also lost their blue checks.

IANS

  • Published Date: April 21, 2023 9:12 AM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Most Popular

Twitter legacy verification gone for most

ChatGPT-related scams on the rise, fake AI chatbot apps surge

Fujifilm launches INSTAX mini 12 instant camera for under Rs 10,000

Vodafone Idea launches Rs 368, Rs 369 prepaid plans in India

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G, Note 12 Pro+ 5G now receiving MIUI 14 update

Dell to launch G15, G16 laptops in India soon: Dell Executive

Apple BKC marks the beginning of new era for Apple in India

Hello Mumbai: Tech experts hail Apple's decision to open its first retail store in India

Enpass vs Bitwarden: Which One Is Better In 2023? - Watch Video

Tecno to launch a flip phone, more premium phones in 2023: Tecno India CEO

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Watch Video: Apple Saket, Second Official Store in India

Tech Updates/Launch

Watch Video: Apple Saket, Second Official Store in India
Apple CEO Tim Cook Inaugurates India's Second Apple Store In Delhi - Watch Video

Tech Updates/ launch

Apple CEO Tim Cook Inaugurates India's Second Apple Store In Delhi - Watch Video
Elon Musk To Launch TruthGPT , the maximum truth seeking AI platform

Tech Updates/ launch

Elon Musk To Launch TruthGPT , the maximum truth seeking AI platform
Google introduces Project Magi to bring AI tools to search

Tech Updates/ launch

Google introduces Project Magi to bring AI tools to search