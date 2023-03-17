comscore Twitter gets another feature that Elon Musk has talked about for months
Twitter adds Bookmark counter on iOS: Here's how it works

Twitter keeps adding metrics to its platform. First it was the view counter and now it is the bookmark counter.

  • Twitter has rolled out bookmark counter feature for its users.
  • This feature is available only for iOS users.
  • There is no word on when this feature will be available on Android.
Twitter has added yet another metric to its platform. The Elon Musk-owned company via a series of tweets from its Twitter Support handle said that it is rolling out a feature called ‘Bookmark Counter’ to users on its platform. However, the feature isn’t available to all Twitter users just yet. The company said that at the moment it is rolling out bookmark counter only to its iOS users. However, the company plans to expand this feature to its other platforms, that is, Android and the web, soon. Also Read - Minecraft is coming to Chromebooks: Check price, availability here

“Bookmark counts show the total number of times a Tweet has been bookmarked. This feature is currently available on iOS, with plans to expand,” the company wrote in a support page. Also Read - WhatsApp to release profile icons within group chats for Android

If you are an avid Twitter user, the company’s new bookmark counter will help you understand just how many people bookmarked a particular tweet that you shared. Or in other words how many people find the information that you shared in your tweet useful enough to use for referencing later. Also Read - Telegram gets power saver mode, playback speed, new interactive emojis and more

That said, there are several limitations to this feature, that is, if it’s your tweet that is being bookmarked. Besides limited availability, this feature will only show the number of times a tweet has been bookmarked. Users will not see details of the people who have bookmarked a tweet. “No, Bookmarks are still private and are only viewable to you within your Twitter account. We only show the total number of Bookmarks, not the specific accounts that have added a Tweet to their Bookmarks,” the company explained. And like all other metrics on Twitter, view count for instance, all Twitter users can see bookmark counts on tweets of other users.

It is hard to understand why anyone on Twitter would want to see bookmark count on their tweets or why would anyone want to see bookmark count on others’ tweets. At best, this metrics could have been a part of the dashboard that shows more detailed engagement statics. But the Twitter boss clearly considers this feature a ‘major Twitter improvement’ so we might as well get used to it.

  • Published Date: March 17, 2023 10:05 AM IST
