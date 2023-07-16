Threads records 150 million sign-ups despite dip in usage

Threads previously surpassed 100 million user sign-ups within five days after its launch after the app crossed 30 million in just 12 hours.

Meta’s Twitter rival Threads has crossed 150 million user sign-ups despite a usage drop. Meta launched Threads on July 5 for iOS and Android users in 100 countries, and it is among the top free apps on the App Store. According to Data.ai, the app has surpassed more than 150 million downloads worldwide, within seven days after its launch.

READ MORE Instagram's Threads briefly went live on the web ahead of launch

“It did so 5.5 times faster than the second-fastest to that point, Niantic’s Pokemon GO, which has held the largest app launch title since it debuted in July 2016,” the report said.

READ MORE Instagram likely to launch Twitter rival Threads on July 6

Recent information revealed that Threads has gained the largest user presence in specific markets, with India leading the way, accounting for approximately 32 percent of its downloads.

Following India is Brazil, contributing to approximately 22 percent of Threads’ installations, and the US, representing nearly 16 percent of the total. Completing the top five markets for Threads are Mexico which accounts for 8 percent of downloads, and Japan with 5 per cent, the report said.

Threads surpassed 100 million user sign-ups within five days after its launch. The app crossed 2 million sign-ups in just two hours after launch, 10 million users in seven hours and 30 million in just 12 hours.

The steep rise in Threads’ user base, however, has alarmed Twitter, which, recently called Meta’s new platform a “copycat app.” In a letter sent by Twitter lawyer Alex Spiro to Meta, the company alleged that Meta hired former Twitter employees who had access to the company’s trade secrets. It took advantage of that to build its own app, the letter said.

“Twitter intends to strictly enforce its intellectual property rights, and demands that Meta take immediate steps to stop using any Twitter trade secrets or other highly confidential information,” Spiro wrote in a letter. “Twitter reserves all rights, including, but not limited to, the right to seek both civil remedies and injunctive relief without further notice to prevent any further retention, disclosure, or use of its intellectual property by Meta,” the Twitter lawyer added.

Andy Stone, Meta’s communications director, told Semafor that Twitter’s accusations are “baseless”. “No one on the Threads engineering team is a former Twitter employee – that’s just not a thing,” he was quoted as saying.

— Written with inputs from IANS