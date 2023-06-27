WhatsApp has rolled out several new features recently, some of these features were already available on Telegram. Now, Telegram is also catching up with a new feature that is common on most platforms except Telegram. Also Read - WhatsApp beta users can now use new media picker on Android

Telegram CEO Pavel Durov has announced that the messaging app will add Stories in early July. Durov reveals that Stories have been a long-standing demand from users, they make up more than half of all feature requests that Telegram gets. The CEO also said that the company was initially reluctant to add Stories because they “are already everywhere,” but wanted to respect its users’ demand. Also Read - WhatsApp to reportedly add Meta Quest compatibility on Android beta

“For years, our users have been asking us to implement Stories in Telegram. More than half of all feature requests that we receive are related to Stories. Initially, we were against this since Stories are already everywhere. However, Telegram wouldn’t be Telegram if we didn’t listen to our users and didn’t innovate on existing formats,” Telegram CEO Pavel Durov said in a statement. Also Read - WhatsApp working on new chat feature to let you send video messages

Telegram Stories will have much more in common with Instagram Stories and they will come with a bunch of features, which are common on the Telegram platform.

Features of Telegram Stories

Telegram Stories will allow users to choose who can view each of their stories. Users can set their Stories to be visible to everyone, their contacts, a few chosen contacts or a list of close friends.

Stories will appear in a collapsible section at the top of the chat list.

Users will have the ability to hide Stories posted by any contact by moving them to the ‘Hidden’ list in their Contacts section instead of the main screen.

Telegram Stories will provide users with a bunch of photos and video editing tools. Users will be able to add captions to their Stories and along with this they can also add links and tag other people.

Similar to the Be-Real app, users can post photos and videos taken by the front and the rear cameras simultaneously in Telegram Stories.

In addition to this, users will have the option to decide when their story disappears. They can set it to disappear in six, 12, 24, or 48 hours. Users can also permanently show Stories on their profile page in a way that’s similar to how Instagram allows you to show Story highlights.

“The ability to save your stories to the profile page will make Telegram profiles more informative and colourful. You will not only be able to explore more content from your closest contacts but finally discover more information about users you connect with in groups or channel comments,” Durov said.

Telegram will also launch the ability to “repost messages from channels to stories.” This feature will help channels to get more exposure and subscribers and it will become easier to go viral on Telegram.

Durov says after internal tests of Stories, even the sceptics on the Telegram team started to like the feature and that Telegram can no longer picture the messaging service without it.

Stories are in their final testing phase and will be available in early July. Durov thinks the feature will “mark a new era on Telegram” and will enable the platform to become more social than it currently is.