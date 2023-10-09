Swiggy One Lite membership in India: Swiggy today launched a new membership plan in India. The online food ordering and delivering service today announced the Swiggy One Lite membership plan in India. This new membership plan costs Rs 99 for three months and it offers benefits such as free deliveries, exclusive offers and discounts to the subscribers.

Swiggy said that as a part of the benefits, users will get 10 free deliveries on food orders above Rs 149 and 10 free deliveries on Instamart orders above Rs 199. In addition to free deliveries, the Swiggy One Lite membership plan subscribers will get up to 30 percent extra discounts across the company’s chain of over 20,000 restaurants over and above the regular offers. Furthermore, the company says that the Swiggy One Lite membership plan subscribers will also get a 10 percent discount on Swiggy Genie deliveries over Rs 60.

“At Swiggy, we’re always looking for new ways to bring our convenience mission to life. Nine out of 10 members of Swiggy One use two or more services, making it one of the most valuable membership programs in the country,” Anurag Panganamamula, Vice President of Revenue and Growth at Swiggy, said in a statement.

Swiggy also said that at the launch price of Rs 99 for three months, an average Swiggy One Lite user will at least get a 6x return on the price they pay for the membership as they place orders across food delivery, Instamart, and Genie. The company also said that brands have been bundling the Swiggy One Lite membership with their own products to delight their customers with a valuable membership programme and introduce them to the unparalleled convenience of Swiggy.

Swiggy One membership

It is worth noting that Swiggy One Lite isn’t the only membership plan that Swiggy offers. The company also offers the Swiggy One membership to the interested buyers. This membership plan was launched back in 2021 and it offers unlimtited free delivery from over 70,000 restaurants across the country, up to 30 percent extra discount on food orders from popular restaurants over and above regular offers, unlimited free delivery from Swiggy Instamart on orders above Rs 99, no surge fee and an average saving of Rs 350 per month, 10 percent discount on Swiggy Genie delivery fees.

This membership plan costs Rs 499 for three months and Rs 899 for one year.

