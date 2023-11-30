Spotify Wrapped is now available: Here's everything you need to know

A day after Apple Music Replay’s launch, Spotify Wrapped has also made its debut. Spotify Wrapped offers users in-depth information about their top songs, artists, albums, and more. This year Spotify Wrapped has a new feature called “Me”, which assigns a “listening character” based on your Spotify listening habits and preferences.

Here’s how to access your Spotify Wrapped 2023:

Ensure your Spotify app is up-to-date. You can check for any available updates in the App Store or Google Play Store. Once you have the latest version of the Spotify app, open it on your Android Phone, iPhone, iPad, or Mac, and you’ll find a new “Your 2023 Wrapped” banner.

For the first time, Spotify Wrapped can also be accessed via the web. This means you can view your Spotify Wrapped from any browser by simply logging into your account.

Spotify Wrapped will provide insights such as your total listening time, top songs, top albums, and top artists. If you’re lucky, you might even get a video message from your top artist of the year.

Features of Spotify Wrapped 2023:

This year, Spotify Wrapped 2023 has introduced some new features. The “Me in 2023” feature attempts to assign a “listening character” based on your Spotify listening habits and preferences. Spotify has created 12 different “Me in 2023 characters,” and you can view a detailed description of each on Spotify’s website.

Here are some more features of Spotify Wrapped 2023:

– Sound Town matches you with a city based on your listening habits and artist affinity.

– Top 5 Genres presents your top five music genres in a fun, sandwich-inspired design.

– Top 5 Artists shows the month your listening peaked for each artist this year, providing a more detailed overview of your year on Spotify.

Spotify Wrapped + AI DJ:

Spotify has also integrated Spotify Wrapped 2023 with its popular AI DJ and Blend features. The AI DJ will guide you through your Wrapped, providing commentary about your most-streamed artists, genres, and songs this year. However, Spotify notes that the DJ experience will only be available for the first week following the launch of Wrapped.