Spotify announces revamped app with a hint of TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube

Spotify is revamping its app to make songs, albums, playlists, and podcasts appear in a more visually appealing design that is a mix of both TikTok and Instagram. That essentially means that you will see bigger album covers on the home screen of the app, along with options to navigate it and control the playback — all in a nearly endless vertical scrolling format. But there is more. Spotify is putting more effort into videos, so there is a YouTube-like format to make videos easily available.

At the Stream On event, Spotify chief executive officer Daniel Ek announced the vision for the world's biggest music streaming service going forward. After colossal investments into podcasts and audiobooks, Spotify does not want to be known just as a music streaming app. And that is also why Spotify is focusing on videos, as well.

Combining music, podcasts, audiobooks, and videos into a single app would lead to chaos, so Spotify changed the look of the app to make it decluttered. There is also more refinement in the app so as to make it visually appealing. For instance, recommended albums and playlists would hog the home screen mostly, but diving deeper into any card would reveal an auto-playing video podcast, which you can switch to with just a tap.

Spotify is also adding three more features to the app. The DJ functionality that was announced earlier is a part of the revamp. It is a personalised AI guide for Premium users currently available in the US and Canada that takes into account your taste in music to play songs to your liking automatically. Think of it as a playlist of songs based on what you have listened to on the app so far. Then, there is a Smart Shuffle feature, which shuffles a playlist with song recommendations. There is also an Autoplay for Podcasts feature, which begins the relevant episode automatically after the current one ends.