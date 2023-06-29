comscore Snapchat+ subscription hits 4 million paid subscribers
29 Jun, 2023
Snapchat+ subscription hits 4 million paid subscribers

Edited By: Shubham Verma | 0 minute, 34 seconds read

Published:Jun 29, 2023, 16:11 PM IST | Updated: Jun 29, 2023, 16:11 PM IST

Snapchat has a paid subscription called Snapchat+
Snapchat+ gives subscribers access to exclusive and pre-release features and costs $3.99 a month in the US and Rs 49 a month in India.

Social media company Snap Inc said on Thursday its subscription service, Snapchat+, hit 4 million members since its launch last year in June.

Snapchat+ gives subscribers access to exclusive and pre-release features and costs $3.99 a month. In India, the subscription costs Rs 49 per month. The company said paid users got a first look at new offerings such as Snapchat for Web and its AI-powered chatbot, My AI.

My AI, built using startup OpenAI’s ChatGPT technology, can help users with everything from writing poems to searching for information. The chatbot can be invoked to respond to questions in conversations between friends on Snapchat.

Shares of the photo messaging app owner rose about 1% to $11.73.

— Reuters

Author Name | Shubham Verma

