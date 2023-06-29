Snapchat+ subscription hits 4 million paid subscribers

Snapchat+ gives subscribers access to exclusive and pre-release features and costs $3.99 a month in the US and Rs 49 a month in India.

Social media company Snap Inc said on Thursday its subscription service, Snapchat+, hit 4 million members since its launch last year in June.

Snapchat+ gives subscribers access to exclusive and pre-release features and costs $3.99 a month. In India, the subscription costs Rs 49 per month. The company said paid users got a first look at new offerings such as Snapchat for Web and its AI-powered chatbot, My AI.

READ MORE Google Meet gets support for polls and more during live streams

My AI, built using startup OpenAI’s ChatGPT technology, can help users with everything from writing poems to searching for information. The chatbot can be invoked to respond to questions in conversations between friends on Snapchat.

READ MORE Zomato now lets you order food from different restaurants at same time

Shares of the photo messaging app owner rose about 1% to $11.73.

— Reuters