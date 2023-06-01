Snapchat has introduced a new generative AI feature for its paid subscribers. In addition to asking Snapchat’s generative AI chatbot called My AI, you can now send photos to get quirky Snaps back. Now, when Snapchat+ subscribers interact with My AI chatbot, they can send it Snaps of their activities and get a customised, generative Snap back that carries on the conversation. Also Read - Top AI CEOs, experts warn that humans may face risk of extinction from AI

“Snap My AI a picture of your pizza, OOTD, or even your furry best friend, and My AI may respond with a Snap back in reaction to what you’re doing. So, if you Snap My AI your latest grocery haul, it might recommend a recipe!” the company said in a blog post on Wednesday. Essentially, it will solve the problem of creating a Snap for you using the context of the photo you provided. Also Read - Nvidia CEO AI Jensen Huang talks about AI: Here’s what he has to say

Also Read - ChatGPT app gets over 500K installs on App Store

For instance, if you send My AI a photo of tomatoes, it will send a Snap showing a dish made of tomatoes, sprinkled with a good caption and filters.

Snaps shared with the chatbot will be stored and might be utilised to enhance the product experience. The company also said that My AI is trained to avoid biased, incorrect, harmful, or misleading information, but mistakes can occur. That is why Snapchat requests users to provide feedback and not rely on it for any advice.

The ‘My AI’ chatbot was introduced in February this year as an experimental feature for Snapchat+ subscribers. Later, in April, the company announced to roll out the chatbot to all users globally with new features. It uses OpenAI’s ChatGPT to power conversations with users. However, initial impressions of the AI chatbot suggested inaccuracies in replies. Some users also alleged that My AI potentially tried to manipulate them through answers that were different from reality.

The new AI feature represents the company’s double down on efforts. This could possibly become instrumental in increasing the user base of the photo-sharing platform. Snapchat previously announced it crossed a milestone of over 200 million monthly active users in India, one of the company’s leading growth markets. Snapchat also said over 120 million Indian Snapchatters watch content across Stories and Spotlight with time spent in India on Spotlight more than tripling.

— Written with inputs from IANS