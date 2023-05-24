Power of Streaks? Snapchat now has over 200 million monthly active users in India

Snap, the parent company of Snapchat, on Tuesday, said it now has over 200 million monthly active ‘Snapchatters’ — Snapchat users — in India, one of the company’s leading global growth markets. The announcement was made at the launch of Snapchat’s chatbot called My AI in India. Snap previously said it has over 750 million monthly active users globally, with 90 percent of users belonging to the age bracket of 18-24 years. Also Read - Snap tests sponsored links in My AI, brings ads in Spotlight and Stories

“We see incredible potential for partners, creators and brands to build communities and businesses on Snapchat, and we couldn’t be more excited about our future,” said Ajit Mohan, President of APAC, Snap. “Young India has particularly valued the healthy and private environment that has been at the heart of our experiences and this will continue to be our focus going forward,” Mohan added. Also Read - Snap brings AR mirrors and updates ARES Shopping Suite

The company said more than 120 million Indian Snapchat users are watching content across Stories, Spotlight and Partnered content, the fourth and fifth tabs of the app. Now, Snapchatters in India will have access to My AI, a new, experimental AI-powered chatbot customised for Snapchat. Also Read - SPS 2023: Snapchat gets Friendship Flashback, After Dark stories, and updates to My AI chatbot

In India, Snapchatters play with Augmented Reality (AR) Lenses over 50 billion times every month, and over 85 percent of them use Lenses to visually express themselves during festive months in the country the company informed. “At its core, Snapchat is a visual messaging app centred around the camera that empowers people to express themselves and enhances relationships with friends and family. Snap’s commitment to democratising the use and creation of Augmented Reality (AR) has resonated with Indian Snapchatters, who often utilise Snapchat AR to celebrate cultural moments,” said the company, which has ramped up its efforts in India over the past few years.

Snap said it will continue to focus its efforts on providing the best experience for Indian Snapchatters through hyper-local content, home-grown creators, a celebration of relevant cultural moments and immersive AR experiences that will delight and provide real utility for our community. The company said it continues to invest in India through a localised platform experience, local content initiatives and partnerships, and a dedicated focus on regional creators via Spotlight and Stories.

— Written with inputs from IANS