Meta is reportedly working on a Twitter-like social media app

The product is still in its early stages, and no release date has been set yet.

Facebook parent Meta is reportedly building a dedicated Twitter-like social media application for people to post text-based updates. According to Platformer, citing sources, the project is codenamed “P92”, which will let users log in through their existing Instagram credentials. Also Read - Instagram back after major global outage

MoneyControl was the first to break this development. Also Read - Meta is bringing Messenger back to Facebook app: Here’s how your experience will change

“We’re exploring a standalone decentralised social network for sharing text updates. We believe there’s an opportunity for a separate space where creators and public figures can share timely updates about their interests,” the company was quoted as saying. Also Read - Instagram hacks: How to delete a message in Instagram chat

Instagram head Adam Mosseri is leading the project, said the report.

The product is still in its early stages, and no release date has been set, but legal and regulatory teams have already begun to investigate potential privacy concerns surrounding the app to address them before launch, according to the report.

Moreover, several rival platforms have launched or gained traction in the months since Elon Musk took over Twitter — among them include Mastodon, Post.news, and T2.

In December last year, Instagram introduced a new feature called Notes, allowing users to share short posts of up to 60 characters using only text and emojis.

Earlier this month, Twitter Co-founder and former CEO Jack Dorsey came back into the social media game, with the launch of his Twitter alternative called “Bluesky”, which is available in the Apple App Store in the testing phase.

–IANS

  • Published Date: March 10, 2023 5:35 PM IST
