Meta is already reportedly planning to show branded content on Threads

Instagram Threads has become one of the fastest-growing social media platforms, amassing more than 100 million users in about a week's time.

Meta Platforms’ Instagram is planning to bring its branded content tools to Threads, Axios reported on Tuesday, citing a source familiar with the matter. Such tools will help marketers collaborate with influencers on paid partnerships on the social media platform while advertising is unavailable.

Meta, the parent of Facebook, did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The news comes on the heels of Threads, widely considered a rival to Elon Musk’s Twitter, hitting 100 million users in a record five days. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has said the company would only think about monetising Threads once there was a clear path to a billion users.

Instagram allows users to port their accounts, credentials and followers to Threads, giving the text-based social media platform access to the photo-sharing platform’s more-than-2 billion-strong user base. Several companies have already started making accounts on Threads to post content organically, despite a lack of advertising on the platform.

However, the lack of hashtags and keyword search functions on Threads could limit the platform’s appeal to advertisers.

Threads, launched last week, has become one of the fastest-growing social media platforms, amassing more than 100 million users in about a week’s time. Alarmed by its steep rise, Twitter has been making efforts to thwart the danger Meta’s new platform may potentially pose. After initial mockery by Twitter owner Elon Musk, the company’s chief executive officer Linda Yaccarino urged Twitter users to stay together because it is them who make the community. “Whether you’re here to watch history unfold, discover real-time information all over the world, share your opinions, or learn about others — on Twitter you can be real,” Yaccarino posted on Twitter.

In the latest turn of events, Yaccarino downplayed the dip in active users on Twitter, while saying that the social media platform’s user count is rising and has no threat from platforms like Threads. But, at the same time, Twitter threatened to sue Meta over creating a “copycat app”. In the lawsuit, sent by Twitter lawyer Alex Spiro, the company has alleged that Meta hired Twitter’s former employees, which gave the Mark Zuckerberg-led company an advantage to create a copy. Twitter has also blocked URLs linked to the Threads app.

— Written with inputs from Reuters