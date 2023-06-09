comscore
Mark Zuckerberg told to protect kids on Instagram or face heavy sanctions

The warning came after reports emailed that Instagram's recommendation algorithms are allegedly promoting networks of pedophiles who commission and sell child sexual abuse content on the popular image sharing platform.

  • Meta's CEO Mark Zuckerberg gets warned by EU to protect kids on Instagram.
  • EU's warning comes soon after Instagram was alleged to promote networks of pedophiles.
  • Meta previously said that "it was reviewing its internal processes".
The European Union (EU) has warned Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg to take immediate action on protecting kids on Instagram or face “heavy sanctions”. Also Read - Mark Zuckerberg isn't impressed with Apple's Vision Pro: Here's what Meta's CEO said

The warning came after reports emailed that Instagram’s recommendation algorithms are allegedly promoting networks of pedophiles who commission and sell child sexual abuse content on the popular image sharing platform. Also Read - Got Instagram, Facebook accounts? Here’s how to you can get verified blue tick

The Wall Street Journal worked with researchers at Stanford University and the University of Massachusetts Amherst to undercover and expose such a network of Instagram accounts. Also Read - Meta announces Channels for WhatsApp: Here’s everything you need to know about it

In a tweet, the EU’s internal market commissioner, Thierry Breton, said the company’s “voluntary code on child protection seems not to work”.

“Mark Zuckerberg must now explain and take immediate action. I will discuss with him at Meta’s HQ in Menlo Park on June 23,a he said in the tweet.

After August 25, under the Digital Services Act (DSA), “Meta has to demonstrate measures to us or face heavy sanctions,” he added.

The penalty for non-compliance with the DSA, regarding the failure to curb the spread of child sexual abuse material (CSAM), can scale up to 6 per cent of the social media company’s global annual turnover.

According to the WSJ report, Instagram “helps connect and promote a vast network of accounts openly devoted to the commission and purchase of underage-sex content”.

The investigators found “128 accounts offering to sell child-sex-abuse material on Twitter, less than a third the number they found on Instagram”.

Meta told the Journal that it had failed to act on these reports and that “it was reviewing its internal processes”.

IANS

  • Published Date: June 9, 2023 12:27 PM IST
