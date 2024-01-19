Instagram on Thursday announced a new feature for teens on the app. The feature reminds them to stop scrolling reels and take a break or go to sleep. This is another of its features that lets users leave the app and not get nudged by a digital life. Instagram sometime back announced quiet mode to help users not receive messages and alerts at night for a good sleep. Now, this new teen-centric feature is another addition to helping you make sleep the priority.

READ MORE Instagram and Snapchat now support Galaxy S24's full camera quality

Meta on its blog for teens titled “Giving Teens and Parents More Ways to Manage Their Time on Our Apps”, noted that the feature will remind teens to close the app at night. When teens scroll reels or are in Direct Message late at night for more than 10 minutes, this new “nighttime nudges” feature will show up reminding them that ‘It’s getting late’.

READ MORE Instagram hacks: How to get a verified badge for your profile

“Sleep is important, particularly for young people, so we’re launching new nighttime nudges that will show up when teens have spent more than 10 minutes on Instagram in places like Reels or Direct Messages late at night. They’ll remind teens that it’s late, and encourage them to close the app,” stated Meta in its blog post.

READ MORE Meta adds an extra layer of protection for teens on Instagram, Facebook

It is worth noting that this feature is aimed at those teens who haven’t enabled app usage time on Instagram. And interestingly, unlike the other optional features that are optional, users can’t turn off the nighttime nudges. It will keep alerting them that it’s getting late at night.