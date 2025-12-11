Instagram’s New AI Algorithm Control Feature Is Finally Here and It Completely Changes How Your Reels Feed Works

Instagram has introduced one of the most-awaited features that make the app feel more personal and transparent. The social media giant is now allowing users to build their own Reels feed on Instagram and even change it according to their liking. This update showcases that Instagram is finally giving people more control over their posts instead of letting hidden algorithms decide everything.

Instagram Introduced Your Algorithm

The meta-owned app has introduced a new tool called ‘Your Algorithm’ that you can find by tapping on the icon in the top-right corner of your Reels section. As soon as you open this section, the app will show you a list of topics that match your interests. The list will show you videos from the kind of content you have watched in the past and give you a clear idea of how the app understands your taste.

Adjust Your Reels Feed

One of the best parts of this feature is that you can now immediately change what appears in your Reels feed. For example, if you like any particular topic, you can ask Instagram to show you more of it. Similarly, if you don’t want to see something anymore, then you can reduce it with one tap. The recommendations will start changing right away.

This is important because many users and experts have been asking social media platforms to be more open about how their suggestions work.

Why This Change is Essential

Social media companies have always kept their algorithms secret for years and they believed it helped them stay ahead of competitors. But now, they are getting more and more pressure from governments and researchers to make these systems clearer.

People now want to know why they are seeing certain posts and Reels on their feed and want to avoid harmful or unwanted content. Instagram says this update will now help people follow their real interests as they change over time.

Trending Now

Availability

The tech giant has said that the feature will not just be limited to Reels and will soon come to other areas like the Explore page. It is currently available in the United States and will reach more countries in English soon. The feature is important in a way that Australia announced it to ban social media apps for users under 16 to protect them from risky algorithmic content.