Instagram Now Lets You Add Music To Carousel Posts: Here’s How It Works

Instagram has added a new option for people who mainly share photos and do not want to rely on videos all the time. With the latest update, users can now attach background music to carousel posts, bringing an audio layer to standard image uploads.

Until now, music on Instagram was mostly tied to Reels and Stories. This change gives photo posts a small upgrade, especially for users who like telling a story through multiple images without turning them into videos. The feature is available for both regular accounts and creators.

What’s New With Carousel Posts

The update does not change how carousels appear on your profile or in the feed. From the outside, they still look like regular photo posts. The difference shows up when someone taps on the post or starts swiping through the images.

At that point, the selected music track begins playing in the background. The audio does not auto-play while scrolling, which keeps the feed experience unchanged unless a user chooses to open the post.

How to Create a Carousel Post

To use the feature, open the Instagram app and tap the “+” button at the bottom. Choose the option to create a regular post, not a Reel or Story.

Select two or more photos from your gallery. These will form the carousel. Once you have picked the images, tap “Next” to move to the final editing screen.

How to Add Music to the Carousel

On the final editing screen, there is now an “Add music” option. Tapping on it opens Instagram’s music library, where you can pick from suggested tracks or search for a specific song.

If you have previously saved tracks on Instagram, those will appear here as well. After selecting a song, Instagram links it to the carousel. The music will play when someone views or swipes through the images.

Posting the Carousel

After selecting the music, you can complete the post like you normally would. Add a caption, tag people, include a location if needed, and then tap “Share” to post it.

After posting, the carousel behaves like any other photo post on your profile. The only difference is that when someone opens it, the background music plays while they move through the images.