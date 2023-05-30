Google rolls out simple UI for Call Screen on Pixel phones

Google Pixel phones come with some exclusive features. One of them is Call Screen, a Google Assistant-powered feature that lets you manually or automatically take calls to filter out spam. But Call Screen has been a little tricky; most users would not know how to use it. Google is now coming up with a solution. It has begun rolling out a simplified interface for Call Screen that will make accessing it easier. Also Read - Vodafone, Google partner on RCS messaging, Android TV, and Pixel phones

Spotted by some Reddit users last week, an update to the Google Phone app brings a new interface that removes granular controls for using the feature. The existing interface for controlling the Call Screen feature has options to change automatic answering with the ability to turn Call Screen on or off for spam, possibly faked numbers, first-time callers, and private numbers. When you turn it on, Call Screen will answer calls automatically on your behalf, identifying and removing spam wherein the Google Assistant speaks to the caller before you take over.

After the update, the Call Screen feature is a bit changed. The new settings for the Call Screen feature reduce the number of options to achieve what you want through fewer steps. According to screenshots shared by Android Police, there is a “Protection Level” instead of “Unknown Call Settings.” Inside this option, you have three levels: Basic will decline only known spam calls, Medium will screen suspicious calls and decline spam, and the Maximum level will screen calls from unknown numbers and decline spam.

Other settings such as the ability to turn on the automatic screen calls, save Call Screen audio, and automatically delete older call recordings and transcripts remain intact in the new settings for Call Screen. The less-cluttered interface may make the Call Screen feature look tidy and easier to access for some customers, but the new interface might not be more useful. According to a 9to5Google report, real callers who interact with Call Screen tend to hang up after a few seconds. That makes the “Maximum” protection level mostly unusable because there may be unknown calls from people who have a genuine motive to call you. With that in mind, even the “Medium” level could be a bit aggressive since it also screens suspicious calls.

The Call Screen feature, however, is limited to very few markets, such as Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Spain, the UK, and the US. For instance, it is not available to Pixel users in India.