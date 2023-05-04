comscore
Google rolls out passkeys to replace passwords across Google accounts on all major platforms

Passwords will be there for some time as the change will take time. But, passkeys will be an additional option for people to sign in.

  • Published: May 4, 2023 2:15 PM IST

  • Google rolled out passkey feature on May 3.
  • Google personal account users can only use a passkey for now.
  • Google said passkey will be available to Google Workspace soon.
Google-Down

Soon you can “Forgot Password” without losing access to your account. Ahead of World Password Day, Google has started rolling out passkeys to replace passwords across Google accounts on all major platforms. Also Read - Want to draft an email on Google Docs? Here's what you need to do

The rollout came a year after Google alongside FIDO alliance, Apple and Microsoft announced that it would begin work to support passkeys on its platform as an easier and more secure alternative to passwords. Also Read - Google is now allowing the public to test generative AI in Gmail and Docs

As per the framework of the FIDO alliance, users can register their devices and select their embedded fingerprint or any other local authenticator to authenticate them to the online service.  Also Read - Google is making Gmail, Docs smarter: Here’s how

Passwords are often difficult to remember and are vulnerable to online attacks. They can put a user at risk if they reach the wrong hands. In addition to this, they multiply with each account (unless you keep the same passwords for all your account) further complicating problems. 

However, even after the rollout of passkeys, passwords will be there for some time as the change will take time. But, passkeys will be an additional option for people to sign in, alongside passwords, 2-Step Verification (2SV), etc.

“Maybe by next year’s World Password Day, you won’t even need to use your password, much less remember it!” Google said in a blog post.

What are Passkeys and how to use them?

Passkeys are a simpler and safer alternative to passwords, which can be used to sign into apps and websites. They let users sign in the same way they unlock their smartphones by using a fingerprint, a face scan or a screen lock PIN.

Using passkeys will help users avoid remembering the birthdates or nicknames of their loved ones just for the sake of getting access to their accounts.

Companies like Yahoo! Japan, PayPal and Shopify have already deployed passkeys to streamline sign-in for their users. Now, passkeys are also available for Google account users starting May 3. 

It is worth noting that passkeys are currently available only for personal Google accounts. “For Google Workspace accounts, administrators will soon have the option to enable passkeys for their end-users during sign-in,” Google said.

Meanwhile, Gmail will now show a blue verified checkmark next to senders’ names. This will help users to judge the authenticity of emails. The full rollout of this feature will take three days starting May 3, 2023. The feature is available to all Google Workspace customers, as well as legacy G Suite Basic and Business customers.

A verified checkmark will be available only to those businesses that have adopted Brand Indicators for Message Identification (BIMI) in Gmail.

