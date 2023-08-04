Google is rolling out several updates to its Search service that will help users protect their privacy and control their online presence. The tech giant has improved its ‘results about you’ tool, which was released last year.

‘Results about you’ tool allow users to request the removal of search results that contain their personal information, such as phone number, email or home address.

Users will now get alerts when such information appears in Search and be able to take action quickly. A new dashboard for the same will become available in the coming days.

The company also introduced a Google One feature earlier this year that can check the dark web for any data breaches that involve your information. This update that shows “results about you” seems to use a similar method.

Here’s how to access the ‘results about you’ tool

To use the tool, users can go to the Google app and tap on their profile picture and choose “results about you” or they can also visit a special webpage that the company has created.

What else?

Google is also expanding its policy on removing non-consensual explicit images from search results. Users who have deleted such images from a website can now ask Google to remove them from Search if they have been reposted elsewhere without permission. This applies to both consensual and non-consensual imagery, except for content that users are still commercializing.

In addition to this, Google is enhancing its parental controls and SafeSearch features. It is blurring explicit imagery in search results by default. Users will be able to turn off SafeSearch blurring from their settings unless users opt-out or have their settings locked by a school network admin or a guardian.

It is also making it easier for users to access parental controls from Search by providing an information box when they type queries like “Google parental controls” or “Google family link”.

These updates are part of Google’s efforts to make Search more user-friendly and secure. The updates are currently available in the US in English, but Google plans to expand them to other languages and regions soon.

Meanwhile, Google is adding new features to its Search service that are powered by its generative AI. These features are part of its generative AI-powered Search experience (SGE), which Google announced earlier this year. Google says that these features will help users learn about a new topic quickly, find helpful tips for their specific questions or discover products and things to consider.