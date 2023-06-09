Google has recently rolled out new features such as Passkey to help people easily log in and secure their accounts from theft and phishing attacks. As the adaptation of Passkey will take some time, Google has rolled out new features in its Password Manager to help users easily manage and secure their passwords on Chrome. Also Read - Google adds two new speaking styles to Google Assistant: Here's how to use them

For unversed, Google Password Manager generates unique passwords and auto-fills them when users log into their Google Account on Chrome from their computer, Android or iOS devices. Google has rolled out five new features on Google Password Manager to make it "more secure, helpful and easy to use," as per Google. Here we will look at all the five new features rolled out by Google.

New features rolled out to Google Password Manager

Dedicated space and shortcut

Google has rolled out a separate space for Google Password Manager in Chrome on desktop. It will make it easier for users to review all their saved passwords or change their password settings.

Users can access new space for Google Password Manager by clicking “Password Manager” in the Chrome menu or by clicking “Manage Passwords” when Chrome prompts them to autofill a saved password.

In addition to this, users can also create a desktop shortcut for Google Password Manager for quick access.

New authentication method

Google has announced that it will soon add biometric authentication to desktop. This feature, once enabled, will add extra security, allowing users to add fingerprint recognition, facial recognition or other methods supported by their computer’s operating system before Chrome autofill users’ passwords.

This feature is currently available only on mobile.

Notes

Users can now add notes to their password that they save in Google Password Manager such as a PIN that goes with the password. It will help users to keep all their credentials in one place.

To access and review notes, click on the key icon when logging into a website.

Import

If a user was using any other password manager and wants to switch to Google Password Manager, he can now easily do it by exporting his passwords as a .csv file and importing them directly into Chrome.

Reused and weak passwords on iOS

Password Checkup on iOS will now flag weak and reused passwords. This feature will roll out in the next few months. Currently, users can check compromised passwords on Password Checkup on iOS.

In addition to this, iOS users will now get a new experience with Google Password Manager. While navigating to a login page in Chrome, iOS users will now see a larger and tappable prompt to autofill their passwords and if they have multiple accounts for one website, they will be grouped together.