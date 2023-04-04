Google Meet gets speaker separation feature on Pixel 7 series

Google today rolled out a new feature on its video conferencing platform dubbed as Google Meet. The company via an update to its Google Workspace Update blog announced that it is rolling out a feature dubbed as ‘Speaker Separation’ to the Google Meet mobile app. Also Read - Google Search gets three travel-friendly features: Check details

Speaker Separation on Google Meet will enable users to hear audio from other participants more clearly. This, in turn, will ensure that sounds from various participants is coming from the direction that they are sitting in, which will help them to distinguish between various speakers better. Also Read - Google Maps gets four new features to help you with your travel plans

“When turned on, you’ll hear the audio of other participants from different directions based on their position on screen. This makes it easier to distinguish different speakers and hear where they’re coming from for a more immersive, dynamic experience,” Google wrote in a blog post. Also Read - How to reset or change your Amazon password: A step-by-step guide

Furthermore, Google says that there is no admin control over this feature. This means that, individual participants can turn on this feature during a meeting in the Google Meet settings.

As far as availability is concerned, Google, in its blog post said that it has started rolling out this feature to all Google Workspace customers, as well as legacy G Suite Basic and Business customers and that they should get it within a couple of weeks.

However, there is an important caveat. This feature is not being rolled out to all Google Meet users on Android and iOS. Instead, this feature is restricted to the company’s Pixel 7 series smartphones, which includes the Google Pixel 7 and the Google Pixel 7 Pro. There is no word on whether or not this feature will arrive on other Android devices and iPhones.

It is worth noting that this feature comes shortly after the company rolled out another feature on Google Meet that enables admins to provide a set of images for the background replace feature in Google Meet. This feature enables users to easily select an image that properly represents their company’s specific brand and style. Google Meet users can change the meeting background before and after joining a meeting and it is available on desktop, Android and iOS-based platforms.