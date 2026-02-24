Elon Musk’s X tests ‘Made with AI’ label as India cracks down on deepfakes

Elon Musk’s social media platform X is reportedly working on a new “Made with AI” label that would allow users to disclose when a post has been created or edited using artificial intelligence tools. The feature was first spotted by independent app researcher Nima Owji, who shared details of the in-development label on the platform. Also Read: Xiaomi Pad 8 India launch set for February 28 with Snapdragon 8s Gen 4: Check specs, features, more

The news comes at a time when regulators in India and other countries are tightening rules around AI-generated content and deepfakes. Also Read: ‘Pay Rs 500, become co-owner’: Bharat Taxi’s Amul-style model explained by Amit Shah

What the new label could do

According to posts shared by Nima Owji, the feature may appear as a toggle while publishing content. Users would be able to indicate whether text, images, video, or audio has been fully generated using AI tools or edited with them. Once enabled, a visible “Made with AI” tag would appear on the post. Also Read: iQOO 15R India launch date, expected price, specs, design, camera and more: What we know

BREAKING: X is working on a "Made with AI" label! Users will soon be able to label their posts as AI-generated content! Most probably, not labeling them will go against the X rules when this feature launches! pic.twitter.com/CMXafCUjTZ — Nima Owji (@nima_owji) February 22, 2026

X has not officially announced the feature yet, but executives have previously spoken about maintaining authenticity on the platform. The label is intended to give users more clarity about what they are viewing, especially as generative AI tools become more common.

It is still unclear whether the label will be optional or mandatory, or how the platform plans to verify disclosures.

India’s new AI content rules

The development comes soon after the Government of India introduced the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Amendment Rules, 2026. These new rules direct digital platforms to detect, label, and in some cases remove AI-generated content, referred to as Synthetically Generated Information.

Platforms are required to tag legal AI-generated content with a clearly visible label. The tag is expected to be permanent and built into the content’s metadata so that it cannot be easily removed or edited.

Platforms will now have to remove illegal deepfakes and harmful synthetic content within three hours of receiving an order from a court or the government.

If a platform does not follow these requirements, it risks losing Safe Harbour protection under India’s IT Act. Without this protection, the company can be held directly liable for user-generated content.

Wider industry shift

Other platforms have already introduced similar measures. Meta applies AI disclosure labels on Facebook and Instagram, while YouTube and TikTok have also introduced rules around synthetic media.

X had previously adopted the C2PA content provenance standard when it operated as Twitter but later moved away from it. With India’s new regulations now in place, the platform appears to be working on its own approach to AI labelling.

Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source

For now, X has not confirmed a rollout timeline. If implemented, the “Made with AI” label would mark one of the platform’s first visible steps toward structured AI content disclosure under India’s updated rules.