Elon Musk' X now lets you verify you account using government ID

Elon Musk-run X Corp has introduced government-ID-based verification checks for X premium users, aiming to curb impersonation on its platform and doll out more benefits like “prioritised support.” ID Verification is currently available in numerous countries, and it will soon be extended to include more, such as the European Union, the European Economic Area (EEA), and the UK, according to the company. The platform has collaborated with Israel-based company Au10tix for identity verification.

“X currently focuses on account authentication to prevent impersonation and may explore additional measures, such as ensuring users have access to age-appropriate content and protecting against spam and malicious accounts, to maintain the integrity of the platform and safeguard healthy conversations,” according to the X website.

Users who choose to participate in this ID verification may receive additional benefits associated with the specific X feature in the future, like receiving a visibly labelled ID verification in the pop-up that appears when clicking on your blue check mark. They will also benefit from “increased trust from other users who will see your ID verification label when they hover over your blue checkmark”. Such users will also receive prioritised support from X Services.

More benefits in the future will speed up the process of obtaining a blue check mark through a simplified review process and “greater flexibility in making frequent changes to your profile photo, display name, or username (@handle).” According to X, this option is currently only available to individual users and not businesses or organisations.

The company recently unveiled a feature for paid users to hide their checkmarks from their profiles. This feature was introduced to minimise the discrimination on the platform between users with a blue tick and those without. Recently, the company also rolled out the ability to hide the likes tab from the profile, making it easy for users to keep their likes hidden from visitors to their profile. While announcing the feature, Musk said that although the feature is now available to paid users, he would advise users to keep the likes tab visible and choose to bookmark posts if they want to hide them from others.

— Written with inputs from IANS