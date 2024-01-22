On the occasion of the Ram Temple’s consecration, Dr Subhash Chandra, Chairman of the Essel Group and former Rajya Sabha MP, launched the Hyper Local App PINEWZ. The PINEWZ app will display news from every village in the nation.

Many notable people from all over the nation have already travelled to Ayodhya to witness this historic occasion, including Dr Subhash Chandra.

Talking about this app, Dr Chandra said that anyone nationwide can contribute to this app and become a journalist by providing hyper-local news from their cities.

On this historic day, Dr @subhashchandra wished the nation and announced the launch of a revolutionary news app, Pinewz. Crores of journalists can now become News Creators using this AI-driven news app. And users can get instant news using their PIN code. #pinewz #RamMandir pic.twitter.com/Mi0aVepBMy — Zee News (@ZeeNews) January 22, 2024

He said, “Today PINEWZ is launching, from today, everyone across the country, cities and villages can upload their news on this app.”

Earlier, Dr Chandra, renowned for his inspirational talks that have inspired millions of young people, conveyed his happiness over the Ram Temple’s construction in Ayodhya. Speaking exclusively to Zee News in the ‘Shri Ram Samvad,’ he recounted his visit to Ayodhya 45 years ago, where he lamented the absence of a temple dedicated to Lord Ram.

Dr Chandra emphasised the importance of rebuilding the cultural and religious sites that were destroyed during the rule of foreign invaders, reflecting on the anguish he experienced at the time.