Another U-turn? Twitter restores blue tick of non-paying accounts with at least 1 million followers

After purging all legacy verified accounts earlier this week, Twitter seems to have taken a U-turn. Several accounts that lost their blue tick or check during the purge woke up to good news as their blue tick was back. No one knows why, but people who have got their blue ticks back claim they never subscribed to Twitter Blue and were okay with losing the blue tick. A small check and it looks like accounts with one million or more followers have received their blue tick back. Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan sings 'Tu Cheez Badi Hai Musk Musk' after getting back blue tick on Twitter

Accounts of actors, including the late Bollywood artist Sushant Singh Rajput, politicians, including the late Sushma Swaraj, journalists, and people from other notable fields now have a blue tick again after a temporary loss. While the reason is unclear, it could be the pressure from famous personalities, some of whom criticised Twitter’s billionaire boss Elon Musk for doing away with the old verification system. When tapping the blue tick next to the names of such accounts, the same message as that for Twitter Blue subscribers appears. Also Read - Twitter makes paid verification mandatory for advertisers

“This account is verified because they are subscribed to Twitter Blue and verified their phone number,” says the blue check information. And this makes it difficult to tell apart Twitter subscribers from those who did not subscribe. Accounts with at least one million followers have received the blue check, but it is also hard to tell if Twitter gave the blue tick to accounts that were not previously verified. All we have is the claim from some of these accounts that they received their blue tick back despite not having subscribed to Twitter Blue. A handful of accounts that previously refused to pay for Twitter Blue still have their blue tick as part of the subscription, which Elon Musk claims he is paying for.

Right after legacy verified accounts lost their blue tick, some of them immediately subscribed to Twitter Blue. The most highlighted example is that of veteran Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan, who, in his colloquial language from Allahabad (now Prayagraj) made one-sided conversations with Musk. While he still had his blue tick, Bachchan asked Musk if there was a way to edit tweets because it was painful for him to delete the entire tweet and retype in case of a spelling error. His followers told him about Twitter Blue. Right after this, the actor, who is lovingly called Big B, asked the Twitter boss why his blue tick was removed. He later said that he subscribed to Twitter Blue and still did not receive the blue tick. “Must I touch your feet?” he said in the eastern Uttar Pradesh dialect in a lengthy tweet. A day later Bachchan’s blue tick was restored and he thanked Musk in a hilarious style. He sang the superhit Bollywood song from the nineties, starring Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon, ‘Tu Cheez Badi Hai’. Only he changed ‘Mast Mast’ to ‘Musk Musk’.