Sony WH-CH520 wireless headphones launched in India

Sony Tuesday announced the launch of its latest WH-CH520 on-ear wireless headphones in India. The company claims its new affordable headphones offer a battery life of 50 hours, which will appeal to customers who make a lot of trips. It is nowhere close to Sony’s flagship WH-1000XM5 headphones in terms of sound quality but features such as multipoint connection and app compatibility make it worth considering. Also Read - Sony WH-CH720N wireless headphones launched with 50 hours of battery life and ANC support

At Rs 4,490, the new Sony WH-CH520 uses the Digital Sound Enhancement Engine (DSEE) for high-quality sound. Sony claims this technology can upscale music, no matter if it is Wi-Fi streamed or downloaded. However, what the company does not say is how much maximum bitrate these new headphones can support. But if you are not a stickler for music, most songs, irrespective of their genre, will sound good. There is 360 Reality Audio support for compatible tracks, as well.

Sony says the WH-CH520 supports the company’s Headphones Connect app, which allows users to customise the equaliser to “tailor your sound.” You can enable multipoint connection on the headphones using this app. This feature will allow the Sony WH-CH520 to connect to two devices at the same time. A button on the headphones will let you swap between the devices. Alternatively, you can use your voice to control devices. The headphones support both Swift Pair and Fast Pair technologies, making them compatible with both Android and Windows devices.

The Sony WH-CH520 headphones have an adjustable headband with padding, soft earpads, and a lightweight design, which is good for people who wear headphones for a long time. These headphones are not just for listening to music or watching movies, they also offer a calling facility. Sony claims the headphones comes can pick up your voice more clearly and accurately in a range of environments using beamforming microphones and its Precise Voice Pickup technology. There is also a new wind noise reduction structure that will help reduce the background windy noise.

The new Sony WH-CH520 will be available from April 11 across Sony retail stores, including Sony Center and Sony Exclusive, ShopatSC.com, leading electronic stores, and e-commerce websites at the price of Rs 4,490.