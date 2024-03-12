Samsung's next Galaxy Watch may look more like Apple Watch

Samsung may be planning to bring a change to the design of its popular Galaxy Watch models. A new report has claimed that Galaxy Watches, the recent models of which have had round dials, will feature rectangular screens. It is not a first for Samsung, because some of its early smartwatches had a rectangular dial. Wear OS smartwatches adopted the circular dial design to look different, but Samsung’s reported plan may end up making the next Galaxy Watch look like the Apple Watch.

New Galaxy Watch design?

A report by Sammobile has said Samsung is “enthusiastically” considering the idea of changing the design of the upcoming Galaxy Watch, and that “it’s very much on the cards that the switch is going to happen.” Although the report does not talk about when the design overhaul will be implemented, there are chances that the upcoming Galaxy Watch 7 may feature a rectangular dial. Samsung usually launches the new crop of flagship smartwatches between early to mid-July. That is when we may finally see the official design of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Watch model. Leaks and rumours that precede the launch may also give a hint, though.

Not exactly new Galaxy Watch design

Samsung’s Galaxy Gear, Gear, and Gear Live, launched over a decade ago, came with squarish designs, but the circular smartwatches took over, largely because they represented a non-Apple Watch design. The first smartwatch with a round design, the Galaxy Gear S2, also came with the functionality of a physical rotating bezel. Most Galaxy Watch customers have liked the bezel, but switching to a square design will come at the expense of it.

Other Galaxy Watch 7 details

Previous rumours have suggested the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 will use a new 3nm process chipset that will bring drastic changes in performance as compared with the existing 5nm Exynos W930 chipset in the Galaxy Watch 6 series. The battery life is also expected to be better on the Galaxy Watch 7, thanks to significant improvements in the latest Wear OS version. That will likely increase the appeal of the Galaxy Watch 7 series as the current models struggle to last even one full day. More details about the Galaxy Watch 7 series and its design will arrive ahead of the rumoured launch in July.