Nothing Headphone (a) global launch tipped: Listed on certification site

The wireless headphones are on the rise in the market since more people want to listen without any cables. Numerous companies are introducing low-priced noise-cancelling headphones that have extended battery duration. Currently, there are speculations that the next Nothing Headphone (a) can be launched globally with power-packed features. The product appeared on several certification site, signaling the launch is imminent. While the company has not conformed anything officially, it still created interest and buzz among tech enthusiasts.

Nothing Headphone (a) to Launch Soon

Nothing Headphone (a) appeared on the IMDA certification database in Singapore. It emerged with a model number B186. Certification listings typically do not show complete specifications, but are sure about product type and connection type.

The product has been listed as a Bluetooth wireless headphone. This is an indication that global roll out plans are proceeding. Before products are announced, companies usually have certification approval done.

Expected Features and Design Options

The upcoming Nothing Headphone (a) will be a cheaper version compared to the previous version of the Nothing Headphone 1. The former model was released with a 40mm dynamic driver that had active noise cancellation feature.

There have been leaks that point toward that the new headphone will come in a variety of colour options, including Valor rail, black, pink, white, and yellow finishes are said to be considered. The company has not, however, finalized the colour line up.

Expected Price

Another target market is the mid-range price segment that the headphone can serve. It was reported that the European price is about EUR 159. In United Kingdom, the price is expected to be GBP 149. These prices are much cheaper as compared to the previous premium headphone released by the company.

Launch Timeline and Market Availability

Nothing is preparing a launch event on March 5, unveiling the new Phone 4a series. The company can also divulge additional information on the headphones at the launch event.

Prior announcements indicated the possibility of a European and international release in March 12. Provided that these timelines are accurate, we could expect a new product lineup in coming months.

The new headphone will build upon the theme of balanced sound quality, good battery performance and modern design that the company has emphasized. The additional official information is likely to be disclosed during the launch event