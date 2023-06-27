Meta Platforms on Monday launched Meta Quest+, a subscription-based service for its virtual reality (VR) headsets to shape a nascent but high-investment market. Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg, in a broadcast channel on the social media app Instagram, said the Meta Quest+ subscription will be available from Monday at $7.99 per month, or $59.99 annually, for its Quest 2, Pro, and soon for Quest 3.

In a broadcast message, Zuckerberg said that the new virtual reality subscription will give users access to the “best titles on the platform.” These subscription tiers will be available in markets where the Quest lineup of headsets is available. Those do not include India, where Meta does not sell Quest headsets.

Apple has entered the market dominated by Meta, showcasing its $3,499 augmented reality headset called the Vision Pro. Still, Apple’s headset is three times the cost of the priciest headset from Meta. The Vision Pro, which is expected early next year, is touted as the most advanced extended reality headset, but Zuckerberg said it might have little impact on the popularity, as well as sales, of Quest headsets.

Zuckerberg criticised Apple’s Vision Pro headset at a companywide meeting, calling it too expensive and lacking any “magical” technological advancements that Meta has not already explored. He also said that Apple’s upcoming headset costs seven times more than the recently-announced Quest 3 headset. He also criticised Vision Pro’s external battery pack and marketing.

Meta in March had cut the prices of its headsets as its bold bets on the metaverse failed to make a big splash. The social media company’s flagship VR headset Meta Quest Pro is currently priced at $999.99, down from its launch price of $1,499.99, and Quest 2 is being sold for $299.99, according to Meta’s website.

Termed the next big thing, the adoption of virtual reality headsets has been limited to the gaming community despite the devices now having more advanced features.

— Written with inputs from Reuters