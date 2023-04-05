JBL Tour ONE M2 noise-cancelling headphones launched

JBL has launched new headphones in India, expanding its premium lineup. The new JBL Tour ONE M2 headphones come with hybrid “True Adaptive” active noise-cancellation, which adjusts the level of ANC according to the surroundings in real-time. JBL’s new headphones come with HARMAN’s Personi-Fi 2.0 for personalised audio.

“Over 76 years of our audio supremacy, has led us to create products like Tour ONE M2 with advanced noise-cancellation technology, pristine sound quality, and comfortable design. One can experience unparalleled sound and a seamless listening experience whether you’re at home or on the go,” said Vikram Kher, Vice President of Lifestyle, HARMAN India.

JBL Tour ONE M2 headphones price in India

The new JBL Tour ONE M2 costs an inaugural price of Rs 24,999, which means the price will reverse to the original after the offer ends. JBL has, however, not said when the offer ends. The latest headphones will be available across all leading retailers and the JBL website.

JBL Tour ONE M2 headphones features

The latest Rs 24,999 headphones from JBL come with an over-ear design with cushions on ear cups. The company claims these cushioned ear cups make active noise cancellation effective. The ANC on the headphones is customisable and also supports ambient sound. The Tour ONE M2 offers a low-volume dynamic equaliser, thanks to Hi-Res audio from 40mm JBL PRO drivers. The headphones also support JBL Spatial Sound.

The JBL Tour ONE M2 headphones deliver up to 50 hours of playback time without ANC and 30 hours with noise cancellation turned on. While the headphones use Bluetooth 5.3 for wireless connection, the support for LE Audio makes them use less power. The headphones weigh 268g, so they are light to wear when you are on a call. With the 4-mic technology with VoiceAware, calling is a convenience on the JBL Tour ONE M2.