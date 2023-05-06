comscore
Google Pixel Watch 2 may arrive alongside Pixel 8

The first Google Pixel Watch upgrade is likely to come with improvements, especially in performance and memory management.

Representational image of Pixel Watch.

Google’s first smartwatch, Pixel Watch, arrived last year in October amid much fanfare. Over the past few months, the Pixel Watch has aged well, so it is only natural for Google to launch the successor. If reports are anything to go by, the Pixel Watch 2 is happening. According to a new report, the Pixel Watch 2 will be launched alongside the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro at Google’s fall event, which usually takes place in October.

As reported by 9to5Google, Google Pixel Watch 2 might not be the final name for the Pixel Watch successor. While this may seem like a faster turnaround than expected for the second-generation Pixel Watch, it might likely have been in development for several years. For instance, the Pixel Watch was announced at the Google I/O 2022, but it debuted in October. The final product looked much better than what the image at last year’s conference showed, as well as the prototype that was leaked right after the I/O.

What to expect from the Pixel Watch 2?

The Pixel Watch upgrade is likely to come with improvements, especially in performance and memory management. The first-generation smartwatch from Google uses a Samsung Exynos 9110, which also powers the old 2018 Galaxy Watch. Essentially, a smartwatch launched in 2023 used a processor from 2018. The Exynos 9110 is based on a 10nm processor with Cortex-A53 cores. The latest chip for smartwatches is the Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1, which is based on the 4nm process. It is possible the Pixel Watch 2 will use this chipset and that would increase the performance over the last generation by leaps and bounds.

A new chip would also ensure major improvement in the smartwatch’s efficiency, leading to better battery life. While it is unclear if Google is looking at giving Pixel Watch 2 users full-day power, the upcoming smartwatch would offer longer usage at the very least. The Pixel Watch 2 may also come with the Material You interface over the Wear OS. There may be support for Android 13’s Dynamic Colour feature on the Pixel Watch 2, according to the report.

Google may be planning to upgrade the health- and fitness-related features, as well. The Pixel Watch 2 may come with better per-second heart rate tracking, blood oxygen saturation level measurement, and overnight skin temperature detection. The speculation is that the Pixel Watch 2 may borrow Fitbit Sense 2’s built-in skin temperature sensor, as well as its continuous Electrodermal Sensor (cEDA) for tracking stress. Fitbit, under the ownership of Google, is making big strides in health tracking and its latest attempt is to make stress management a lot easier than before.

  Published Date: May 6, 2023 1:33 PM IST
