Apple's new Beats Studio Buds + take huge inspiration from Nothing ear 1

Apple has launched its new Beats Studio Buds + truly wireless earbuds and they look exactly like what we saw in leaks. The new Beats Studio Buds + bring improved active noise cancellation and better battery life, but what catches our eye is the nearly transparent design. It will immediately make you relate the new Beats Studio Buds + with the Nothing ear (1) in terms of design if nothing else. Some would say the design of the new Beats Studio Buds + is inspired by the Nothing ear (1).

It could be circumstantially correct. The product that brought transparent or translucent designs on consumer tech products to the mainstream recently is the Nothing ear (1). So, in a way, calling Beats Studio Buds + inspired by the Nothing ear (1) is correct. But this trend is not new. Back in the '90s, almost every other gadget was translucent and they looked beautiful. Apple's own iMac G3 was one of the most good-looking computers back then. But if you are not a fan of the Transparent variant, the Beats Studio Buds + come in totally opaque Black and Ivory colours.

Beats Studio Buds + features

Away from the design that might compel the nostalgia in you to go buy the new pair of Beats earbuds, the Studio Buds + come with a custom "Beats Proprietary Platform" chip that allows one-touch pairing with Apple devices, Hey Siri voice commands, Find My tracking, and iCloud-powered device switching. Beats' new earbuds are also compatible with Google Fast Pair and Google's Find My Device tracking, so if you are an Android user, there is no reason not to buy these. The earbuds also support audio switching across different devices and operating systems.

Apple claims the new Beats Studio Buds + earbuds come with better active noise cancellation (ANC), thanks to three times larger microphones. Because of these microphones, voice pickup during calls is also better. The Beats Studio Buds + come with support for spatial audio for Dolby Atmos tracks. The earbuds offer up to nine hours of playback without the case and up to 36 hours of battery life with the charging case. The case uses a USB-C port for charging and the company claims a 5-minute charge will offer an hour of runtime.

Beats Studio Buds + price

The new Beats Studio Buds + earbuds cost $169.99 (roughly Rs 14,000) in the US, but they will also be available in other countries such as the UK. Customers in India are out of luck, though because Beats earbuds are not sold here.