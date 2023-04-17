comscore
Apple's AR 'Apple Glasses' to launch by 2027

Apple has reportedly been working on its AR-based glasses dubbed as Apple Glasses for a long time. Apple is expected to launch them by 2027.

  • Published: April 17, 2023 7:47 PM IST

Apple is reportedly planning to launch its augmented reality (AR) ‘Apple Glasses’ by 2026 or 2027 at the earliest, subject to the successful development of advanced metalens technology in the intervening years. Also Read - How to migrate your data from iPhone to Android phone in easy steps

According to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the tech giant is developing metalens technology to replace plastic lens covers in a range of devices, starting with iPads and iPhones, reports MacRumors. Also Read - Apple is excited to ‘build on our long-standing history’ says, Tim Cook

Metalenses are a flat lens technology that uses metasurfaces to focus light. Also Read - Apple readying a new 15-inch MacBook Air with a processor on par with the M2 chip

In optical applications, they can benefit from the flat surface and reduced thickness when compared to standard, curved refractive lenses.

Moreover, Kuo mentioned that metalens covers are set to enter mass production in 2024 for use in Apple’s Face ID system for iPad Pro, then iPhone in 2025 or 2026.

According to the analyst, if research proceeds as expected, they would eventually be utilised in Apple’s AR glasses, which will go into production in 2026 or 2027 at the earliest.

Furthermore, according to the report, Kuo has made an even bolder prediction that metalens covers may soon replace the ‘lowest-end’ plastic lenses currently used in cameras.

This could happen as early as 2028 to 2030, provided that there is continuous linear progress in manufacturing and software algorithm development.

Meanwhile, Apple will reportedly not include the iPhone SE 4 in its new product planning for 2024/2025.

Kuo shared the information on Twitter, saying: “I think SE 4 is not currently part of Apple’s new product planning for 2024/2025.”

–IANS

