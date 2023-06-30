Vi now offers free OTT subscription with Rs 839 prepaid recharge plan

With the new change, the Vi Rs 839 prepaid plan joins the likes of plans worth Rs 399 and Rs 499, which the company says are Hero Unlimited recharge plans.

Vi (formerly Vodafone Idea) has made a welcome change to its prepaid recharge plan worth Rs 839 to include OTT benefits. Customers buying Vi’s Rs 839 prepaid pack will now be eligible for three months of subscription to Disney+ Hotstar at no additional cost. This is an exclusive benefit that requires the customer to perform some steps and comes with a catch.

The new benefit of a free Disney+ Hotstar subscription will be available only if you use the Vi app for recharging the mobile number. That means the free subscription will not be available if using a third-party recharge platform. The subscription will be available to the customer over and above other benefits of the prepaid plan, including unlimited night data, weekend rollover data facility, and access to the Vi movies and TV app.

The Rs 839 plan is not new. It is just the company has added the free subscription to make it more attractive for its customers. The plan offers 2GB of data per day, unlimited calls, and 100 SMS per day for 84 days.

With the new change, the Rs 839 prepaid plan joins the likes of plans worth Rs 399 and Rs 499, which the company says are Hero Unlimited recharge plans. These lower-value prepaid plans also give customers free access to Disney+ Hotstar for a certain period. However, unlike the Rs 839 plan, these plans are not Vi app-exclusive. That means that you will be eligible for the benefit no matter what platform you use to recharge your number.