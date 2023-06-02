Vi launches new unlimited night data packs starting at Rs 17

Vi (formerly Vodafone Idea) has rolled out new prepaid add-on plans that let users browse the internet without a data cap. The catch is that the unlimited data will be available during the nighttime. The new data packs can be subscribed over and above your existing plan for the added benefit of unlimited internet browsing, streaming, or downloading. Also Read - Vodafone Idea (Vi) 5G launch may happen in June

"The packs are specially designed for the segment of users such as college/hostel students and early jobbers who may not have access to broadband services but require high-speed data at night for watching movies, streaming videos, listening to music, playing games, surfing, chatting, working or studying," Vi said in a release.

Vi has launched a Rs 17 plan and a Rs 57 plan, called Vi Chhota Hero Packs, as part of the latest push to retain customers. The cheaper plan offers unlimited internet one time between midnight and 6 am. The Rs 57 plan offers 7 days' validity, giving you unlimited data for 7 nights straight. Vi says there is no cap on the amount of data you use within the stipulated time. That means you can browse the internet, stream your favourite movies or shows, and download files during that period.

“Vi customers can also use these packs to play Vi Games, enjoy [the] latest movies and videos on Vi Movies & TV or listen to their favourite numbers on Vi Music on the Vi app,” said the company, which is reportedly planning to roll out its 5G network sometime later this year.

Vi’s 5G commitment

After its announcement at last year’s India Mobile Congress, Vi has not officially talked about the timeline for the rollout of its 5G network. A previous report suggested that Vi may have earmarked the end of the second quarter or the beginning of the third quarter for the 5G rollout, given that it has cleared its dues and secured funds from partner banks.

Even if Vi decides to roll out 5G in June, it is quite late to the party. The other two leading telecom companies, Reliance Jio and Airtel began deploying their 5G networks in October. With an aggressive push and due to the competitive spirit, both companies have rolled out 5G in more than 4,000 cities and towns in India so far. Claiming internet speeds of about 1Gbps, both telecom companies have assured their 5G network will be available in the entire country by the end of this year or early 2024.