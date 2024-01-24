Vodafone Idea (Vi) on Wednesday updated its Vi Max postpaid recharge plans with more benefits. Vi Max users recharging with plans above Rs 500 can now choose to get a Swiggy One membership valued at Rs 2500 at no extra cost. This benefit joins the other slew of offers on the postpaid plans including OTT benefits, mobile security, and more.

Vi Max Postpaid plans get Swiggy One addition

Vi announced that Vi Max postpaid recharges above Rs 500 – i.e. Rs 501 recharge, Rs 701 recharge, and Rs 1101 Red X recharge – will now get added benefits. This benefit includes 1 year of access to two coupons of Swiggy One quarterly membership.

This means that Vi Max users recharging from any of the above plans can choose to avail of Swiggy One coupons, getting them a total of 6 months of membership.

This offer will be given alongside other benefits such as Amazon Prime for 6 months, Disney+ Hotstar Super membership for a year, Sony Live for a year, Sun NXT for a year, EazyDiner coupons, offers on EaseMyTrip, and lastly, a year of Norton 360 Mobile Security cover for free.

It is worth noting that there’s another Vi Max plan that is priced at Rs 401 per month, however, as mentioned above, it won’t come with the Swiggy One offer as it’s priced under Rs 500. It also misses out on the Amazon Prime membership offer. Other added benefits remain the same.

Vi has already updated their plans on their official website. Expect third-party recharge portals to follow suit.