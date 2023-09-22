Reliance Jio announces iPhone 15 data offer: Details

iPhone 15 went on sale on Friday, September 22. The brand-new Apple smartphones cost the same as their predecessors. The iPhone 15 starts at Rs 79,900, while the iPhone 15 Plus price is Rs 89,900 onwards. It is good news for people planning to upgrade, but what’s better is the offers on the purchase of the new iPhone 15 models. There is a cashback offer running on the Apple Store already, but you can save even more if you decide to buy the new iPhone devices from Reliance stores. Jio has announced an offer on the iPhone 15 wherein buyers with a Jio SIM card get free data for six months.

Under the new Jio iPhone 15 offer, anyone who uses a Jio SIM card inside the new iPhone 15 will get the benefits. Jio will offer a complimentary plan of Rs 399 per month for six months, totalling Rs 2,394. Buyers get 3GB of data per day, unlimited voice calls, and 100 SMSes per day as part of the plan for six months. It is a good offer for people planning to buy the new iPhone 15. But there are a few caveats to the offer.

It will be applicable for new prepaid activations on plans of Rs 149 or above, however. In other words, this offer is not valid for existing Jio customers. If you use a mobile connection of some other operator, you can get a new SIM card or just port your number to Jio to become eligible for the offer. This offer is also not valid on postpaid connections. Moreover, you will become eligible only if you buy the new iPhone 15 from Reliance Retail stores, Reliance Digital online, or JioMart stores near you. This offer is valid only for iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus.

Jio said the complimentary offer will become active within 72 hours on your connection once a new prepaid Jio SIM card is inserted into a new iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Plus device. Eligible customers will get a notification through SMS and/or email once the offer is credited to their Jio number. You can also get an instant discount of Rs 5,000 if you use an HDFC Bank credit card for both upfront and EMI payments.