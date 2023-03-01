comscore Mobile download speeds in India jumped by 115 percent after 5G rollout
Mobile download speeds in India jumped by 115 percent after 5G rollout

The median mobile download speeds increased from 13.87Mbps in September to 29.85Mbps in January 2023 in India, says Ookla.

  • The data shows improvement in LTE speeds for both Jio and Airtel since the launch of 5G services.
The median mobile download speeds across India have increased by a massive 115 percent since the launch of 5G on October 1 last year, according to a new report released on Wednesday. Also Read - TRAI directs telcos to improve call services for better 5G experience

The median download speed increased from 13.87Mbps in September to 29.85Mbps in January 2023, according to network intelligence and connectivity insights firm Ookla. Also Read - Not using 5G because of high data usage? You don't need to worry

As a result, India’s position on the Speedtest Global Index improved by 49 places from 118th in September 2022 to 69th in January. Ookla said the jump in India’s rank on the Speedtest Global Index puts the country ahead of some G20 countries, such as Mexico, Russia, and Argentina, and its neighbours, including Indonesia, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Pakistan.

The data shows improvement in LTE speeds for both Jio and Airtel since the launch of 5G services, as all their investments into network modernisation are paying off.

“When 5G was first launched in October 2022, there was a wide disparity in the early 5G network performance users were experiencing on 5G-capable devices,” the report noted. The median 5G download speeds then oscillated between 512.57Mbps (Gujarat) and 19.23Mbps (Uttar Pradesh West) as the 5G networks build out started.

In fact, in nine telecom circles: Andhra Pradesh, Kolkata, North East, Haryana, Rajasthan, Bihar, Punjab, Kerala and Uttar Pradesh West, the median 5G download speed was below 100Mbps because networks were very much at the testing stage.

“Four months on, in January 2023, 5G median download speeds had greatly increased across all of the telecom circles — exceeding 200Mbps everywhere except Jammu and Kashmir, with Kolkata clocking speeds over 500Mbps,” the report noted.

Moreover, 5G investments made by the operators have also propelled an increase in 4G LTE speeds thanks to the modernization of the underlying infrastructure. For instance, the median 5G download speed is 25 times that of 4G LTE (338.12 Mbps vs. 13.30 Mbps), and the median 5G upload speed is 4.5 times 4G LTE (19.65 Mbps vs 3.55 Mbps).

“This must be caveated by the fact that these are still early days for 5G in India, and 5G performance will most likely decrease once those networks are commercially available,” said the report.

— Written with inputs from IANS

  • Published Date: March 1, 2023 11:17 AM IST
