Last Chance to Avail BSNL Budget-Friendly Rs 251 Prepaid Plan for Students With High-Speed Data and Free Calls

BSNL keeps rolling out budget plans perfect for students and young crowds who don’t want to spend much on recharges. The Learners Plan by BSNL was introduced some time back at just Rs 251. However, this apical plan is ending soon, giving users only two days to recharge and claim its benefits.

Here’s What BSNL Learners Plan to Offer

BSNL’s Learners Plan comes with a validity of 28 days and is one of the perfect plans that is specifically designed for students and daily data users. It offers a mix of features that are beneficial for people looking to study and learning. It provides 100GB of high-speed data without any daily usage limit. This makes it ideal for taking online classes, video streaming, and browsing.

Key Features of the BSNL Learners Plan

Additionally, the BSNL Learner’s Plan also comes with unlimited calling across India, including free national roaming, ensuring seamless communication anywhere in the country. Not only this, but buyers will also get 100 free SMS per day, making it handy for both personal as well as academic communication.

Price and Validity

The BSNL Learners Plan is priced at Rs 251 and is valid for 28 days from the date of recharge. BSNL also has a similar plan just like its Learner Plan, however what makes this plan different from others is its excellent value for money with no hidden restrictions on data usage or calling.

Deadline to Avail the Offer

BSNL has announced the deadline for its Learners Plan. The last day to recharge this plan is 13 December 2025. After this date, users will no longer be able to recharge and avail the offers from this recharge.

Other BSNL Plans to Consider

Users seeking longer-term plans also have the 365-day annual plan in BSNL is priced at Rs 2,399 and comes with unlimited calling, national roaming free, a 2GB high-speed data plan per day, and 100 SMS per day.

Also, the popular Rs 1 Freedom Plan has made its comeback which offers free calling and data benefits within 30 days. BSNL is also likely to extend its 5G services, which will commence in Delhi and Mumbai shortly and further increase the services.