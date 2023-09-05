Jio turns 7, announces extra data on recharges

Jio recharge update: India’s largest mobile network operator, Reliance Jio, is celebrating its seventh anniversary this year. Jio’s LTE services were made publicly available on September 5, 2016, with Reliance Jio Welcome Offer. This offer provided users with 4GB of free data per day at 4G speed, 100 SMS per day for free, complimentary subscription to Jio apps in addition to free local and STD calls. Now, to commemorate the seventh anniversary of its operation, Jio has announced extra benefits and special vouchers for its prepaid customers on recharges done between September 5 and September 30. These special offers are applicable on recharge amounts of Rs 299, Rs 749 and Rs 2,999.

Interest subscribers recharging their prepaid Jio mobile numbers with Rs 299 will get 7GB of extra data in addition to 2GB of data per data, unlimited voice calls, and 100 SMS per day for 28 days. Another recharge plan under Jio’s seventh Anniversary offer is for Rs 749. This plan will offer 14GB of extra data with two coupons for 7GB each. Apart from this extra data, users will get 2GB of data per data, unlimited voice calls, and 100 SMS per day for 90 days.

READ MORE Reliance Jio prepaid plans with bundled Netflix subscription launched

The last recharge plan under this offer is for Rs 2,999 and gives many special benefits including 21GB of extra data with three coupons for 7GB each, a Rs 200 discount on Ajio, a 20 percent discount on Netmeds (up to Rs 800), Rs 100 discount on Swiggy, free McDonald’s meal on purchase of Rs 149 and above, 10 percent discount on Reliance digital, and up to Rs 1500 discount on flights and up to 15 percent discount on hotels (up to Rs 4,000) with Yatra. These extra benefits with the Rs 2,999 plan will come in addition to 2.5GB of data per day, unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day for 365 days.

READ MORE Reliance Jio to sign deal with Nokia for purchase of 5G network equipment

Meanwhile, Reliance Industries recently hosted its Annual General Meeting (AGM) in India. At this event, the chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm Akash Ambani and the President of Reliance Industries Limited Kiran Thomas announced Jio Smart Home Services. It includes three major components: Jio AirFibre, which is the company’s broadband service; the Set-top-box; and the Jio Home app that will act as one-point access for controlling all the connected devices.